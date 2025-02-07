Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $97,000 in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $2,059.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,755.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,646.10. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,405.11 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

