Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 88.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,447,000 after buying an additional 8,370,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,463,000 after buying an additional 99,720 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 125.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after buying an additional 2,354,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,579,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,867,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in International Paper by 19.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,295,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,006,000 after buying an additional 537,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,896.55. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

International Paper Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE IP opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 117.84%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

