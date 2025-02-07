CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $16.35. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 12,053 shares.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $807.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

About CrossFirst Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3,091.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

