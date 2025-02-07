CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $431.33 and last traded at $422.89. 1,168,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,144,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $420.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.86. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 826.66, a P/E/G ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total value of $2,577,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,218,084.88. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,565 shares of company stock worth $39,898,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.