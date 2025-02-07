Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. Crown updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.600-7.000 EPS.

Crown Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.79. 239,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,123. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Crown has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.23.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.77.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.