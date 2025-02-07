Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.600-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.23. Crown has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 107.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.