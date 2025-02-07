Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.600-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.23. Crown has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 107.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.
