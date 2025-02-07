CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20, Zacks reports. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.77%. CSG Systems International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.550-4.800 EPS.
CSG Systems International Price Performance
Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $65.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.
CSG Systems International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on CSGS
CSG Systems International Company Profile
CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSG Systems International
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Broadcom’s Bull Run: Time to Jump In?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Uber’s Business, Cash Flow, and AI are Why it Will Set a New High
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Weak Guidance from Bristol-Myers Could Be Creating an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.