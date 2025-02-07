CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20, Zacks reports. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.77%. CSG Systems International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.550-4.800 EPS.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $65.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSG Systems International from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

