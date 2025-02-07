Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – February 06th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to publicly traded companies that specialize in providing products and services aimed at protecting organizations from cyber threats and attacks. These companies typically develop technologies such as firewalls, antivirus software, and encryption tools to safeguard against unauthorized access, data breaches, and other cybersecurity risks. Investors often look to cybersecurity stocks as a way to capitalize on the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions in a digitally connected world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,744,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,274,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.52. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $418.89. 822,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,436. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $421.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.81, a PEG ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.12.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,390. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.23. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.14.

