DA Davidson Forecasts City’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of City in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.30. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHCO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

City Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $120.31 on Friday. City has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day moving average is $120.29.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,065 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $788,631.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,969.22. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,400. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,864 shares of company stock worth $1,025,556. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of City

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 710.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in City during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in City by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in City in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth $199,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

