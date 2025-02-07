Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 12,500 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,725.66. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $27.34.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth about $1,661,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 13.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 138.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,345 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TILE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

