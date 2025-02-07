Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 12,500 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,725.66. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $27.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TILE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.
