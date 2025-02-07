Darrow Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Darrow Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

IOO stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $104.47.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

