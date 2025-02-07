Darrow Company Inc. Has $336,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Darrow Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 530,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

