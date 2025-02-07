Darrow Company Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 11.6% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $529.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.05. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

