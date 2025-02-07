Darrow Company Inc. Purchases 157,160 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Darrow Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 196.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,160 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.3% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 112,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 344,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $25.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

