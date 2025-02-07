David Barrett Purchases 142,000 Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) insider David Barrett bought 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £95,140 ($118,318.62).

David Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Barrett acquired 85,000 shares of SigmaRoc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £60,350 ($75,052.85).

SigmaRoc Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SRC opened at GBX 78.50 ($0.98) on Friday. SigmaRoc plc has a 52 week low of GBX 61.70 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.50 ($1.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £871.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7,850.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

