David Dickson Acquires 2,918,998 Shares of Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Stock

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE – Get Free Report) insider David Dickson acquired 2,918,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,840.92 ($71,598.06).

Lake Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 37.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Lake Resources

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina, Australia, and the United States. The company's flagship project is the Kachi lithium brine project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. It also explores for minerals. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

