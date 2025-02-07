Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dayforce from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

DAY opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.39. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.12%. Analysts expect that Dayforce will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $68,309,346.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,204,622.85. This trade represents a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,697 shares of company stock worth $68,456,936 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dayforce by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

