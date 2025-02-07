Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $215.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.2 %

DECK stock opened at $172.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $131.39 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,069,184.20. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,956 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,731. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.