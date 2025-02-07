Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2255 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

QQQY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,984. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

