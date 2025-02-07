DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $99.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 18.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DexCom by 533.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. DexCom has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

