Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %

DEO stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.02.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

