Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,091 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DFIV stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $38.51.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

