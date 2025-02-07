Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,600 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $55.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.