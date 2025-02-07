Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 405 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 2.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $23,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in MSCI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $32,042,000. McHugh Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,456,251.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $586.75 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $605.76 and its 200-day moving average is $584.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.