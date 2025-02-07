Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $19,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Donaldson by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

