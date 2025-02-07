Dynamix Corporation Enters Advisory Services Agreement with Volta Tread, LLC

Dynamix Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNXU) recently announced that it has entered into an advisory services agreement with Volta Tread, LLC, owned and controlled by Dynamix’s chief executive officer, Andrea Bernatova, and chief financial officer, Nader Daylami. The agreement, dated February 4, 2025, outlines that Volta Tread will provide management, consulting, and other advisory services to Dynamix in connection with its initial business combination.

As per the terms of the Advisory Services Agreement, the Service Provider will receive an annual fee not exceeding 10% of the interest earned on the funds held in Dynamix’s trust account until the completion of a business combination. Additionally, Dynamix will reimburse Volta Tread and its affiliates for reasonable out-of-pocket costs incurred during the provision of services and the negotiation and completion of the business combination.

The agreement is set to remain in effect until mutually terminated in writing or upon the consummation of the business combination. While the announcement provides a general overview of the terms, it emphasizes that the description is not exhaustive, and the full agreement is available in Exhibit 10.1 attached to the filing.

This move falls in line with Dynamix’s strategic decisions regarding its business combination efforts and signals a pivotal step towards achieving its corporate objectives. Investors and market experts are likely to keep a close watch on how this agreement influences Dynamix’s future moves and potential partnerships.

About Dynamix Corporation:

Dynamix Corporation is a Cayman Islands-registered company currently trading units under the symbol DYNXU on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. Their business focus revolves around strategic business combinations and operations.

