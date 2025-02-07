Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.16. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.73.
Dynatronics Company Profile
