Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $15.91. 128,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,676,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DYN shares. Baird R W raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $474,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 782 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $25,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,342.20. This represents a 4.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,071 shares of company stock valued at $606,476 over the last ninety days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 401,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,340,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

