e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $153.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ELF. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

NYSE ELF opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.89. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $85.41 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,380.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $5,519,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,118,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

