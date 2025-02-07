Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of Embecta stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 174,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,965. Embecta has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $999.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.97%. Analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

EMBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

