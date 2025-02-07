Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.670-4.960 EPS.

NYSE EHC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,634. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

