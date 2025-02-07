Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.670-4.960 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.

Encompass Health Stock Down 3.7 %

EHC opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $71.99 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

