Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 99120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.0463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Enel Chile by 1,114,700.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

