EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.750-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

EnerSys Stock Up 2.4 %

EnerSys stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 96,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

