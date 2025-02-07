EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.750-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.
EnerSys Stock Up 2.4 %
EnerSys stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 96,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ENS
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EnerSys
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- High-Momentum ETFs Leading the Market This Year
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How Alibaba Stock Could Defy Trade Tariffs and Surge Higher
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.