Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Enstar Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ESGRP stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.
About Enstar Group
