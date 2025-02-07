Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Entegris updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.710 EPS.

ENTG stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Entegris has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

