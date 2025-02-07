Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Entegris updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.710 EPS.
ENTG stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Entegris has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
