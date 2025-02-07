Entertainment Stocks To Research – February 06th

Roblox, Skyworks Solutions, and BigBear.ai are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that operate in the entertainment industry, which includes sectors such as film, television, music, gaming, and live events. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential financial performance of companies involved in creating and distributing entertainment content and experiences. The value of entertainment stocks can be influenced by factors such as box office success, subscription numbers, advertising revenue, and overall consumer demand for entertainment products and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.92. 40,009,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $20.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.75. 13,136,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.73.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 113,894,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,572,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

