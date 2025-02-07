Envista (NYSE:NVST) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners raised shares of Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Get Envista alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Envista

Envista Stock Performance

NVST stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 770,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.