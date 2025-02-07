Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BDX Q1 Earnings

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $14.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $227.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.09.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 70.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.01, for a total transaction of $990,787.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,488.45. This represents a 15.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.33, for a total transaction of $633,810.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,469.53. This represents a 31.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,716 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.2% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

