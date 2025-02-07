ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34, Zacks reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 9.09%. ESCO Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.550-5.750 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE stock traded up $29.49 on Friday, hitting $161.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.61. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.69 and a 1 year high of $162.05.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

