ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34, Zacks reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 9.09%. ESCO Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.550-5.750 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.
ESCO Technologies Stock Performance
ESE stock traded up $29.49 on Friday, hitting $161.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.61. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.69 and a 1 year high of $162.05.
ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
