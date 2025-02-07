Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.9% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $1,050.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,063.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $958.04 and a 200-day moving average of $911.67. The stock has a market cap of $466.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

