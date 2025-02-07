ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEARCA:CEFD)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2156 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CEFD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN alerts:

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.