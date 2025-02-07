Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.
Evelo Biosciences Trading Up 25.0 %
Shares of EVLO opened at $0.00 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
About Evelo Biosciences
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evelo Biosciences
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.