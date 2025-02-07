Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $411.89.

EG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Everest Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EG opened at $336.05 on Friday. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $335.34 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 16.99%. Research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 36.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

