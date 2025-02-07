Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the online travel company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE traded up $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $172.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,504. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $192.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 49.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $1,851,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,198,700.75. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

