Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Exponent has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. Exponent has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.83.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $688,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,797.92. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,300 shares of company stock worth $1,538,589. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

