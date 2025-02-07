EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Price Target Raised to $22.00

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday.

EZCORP Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $13.35. 1,328,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $726.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.01.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other EZCORP news, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 34,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $428,403.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,725.64. This represents a 34.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 101,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,608.11. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth $138,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

