Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.