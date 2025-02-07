Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $529.60 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $520.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.05.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

