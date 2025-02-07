Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,360 Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4,836.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,647,000 after purchasing an additional 234,048 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth about $12,980,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. KeyCorp raised Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

